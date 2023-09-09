LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is that time of year again, if you are in downtown Little Rock this weekend, you may see people in costumes in town for Arkansas Comic Con 2023.

The event is taking place at the Statehouse Convention Center all weekend.

Attendees get to see dozens of vendors, they also got to hear from people in the comic book, video game and other pop culture industries.

The event also brings big names to town to meet and interact with fans.

This year, there is no bigger name than Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, who starred on the original Star Trek series, which first began airing 57-years ago Friday.

Multiple generations are at the sold-out convention. One attendee said that the event is a great thing to do with the family.

“I’ve got some pretty cool stuff today, it’s always great to come here every year, me and my dad, we always look forward to it, we take work off, a great thing to do together, you know,” a masked attendee said.

Comic Con wraps up Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are available online until midnight at the Arkansas comic con website but are going fast.