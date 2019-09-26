Arkansas Children’s volunteers pledging $6M to help push a “Healthier Tomorrow”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced their volunteer groups across the state would be pledging six million dollars in new gifts.

The President and CEO hopes the focus will be on the people who make it possible rather than the staggering dollar amount.

“The number of Arkansans choosing Arkansas Children’s mission as their mission. The number who believe in our promise of unprecedented child health, defined and delivered.” said Marcy Doderer, President and CEO of Arkansas Children’s.

The New contributions are part of the Children’s ongoing $250M campaign for a “Healthier Tomorrow”.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer you can visit here.