Arkansas Children’s Hospital worker shot at after leaving work Saturday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On June, 27 around 12:30 p.m. an Arkansas Children’s Hospital worker had left work on her lunch break and ended up being shot at.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a report where shots had been fired in the area of West 7th and Woodlane. While officers were in route, dispatch told them someone with a gunshot wound had arrived at Children’s Hospital.

Officers went to Children’s Hospital and spoke with a witness, Corey Ross. Ross told police he had driven the victim, Barbara Preston to the hospital in her car. Ross told police he was panhandling at Dr. Martin Luther King and I-630.

According to the police report, Ross told police he heard gunshots and dove to the ground. Ross said when he stood back up, Preston was getting out of her car asking for help. Ross said Preston told him she worked at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and to help her get there because she had been shot.

Ross was taken to 12th street to be interviewed.

Officers then spoke to Preston in the emergency room. Preston told officers she was on her lunch break and was heading back to Children’s Hospital. Preston said she was at a red light waiting to turn left at Dr. Marin Luther King and I-630.

According to the police report, Preston told police an unknown black male in a tan Cadillac pulled around her and two other drivers on the shoulder. Preston said the car stopped in the intersection and began shooting back towards her and the other drivers’ direction.

Preston told police she had never seen the man before nor knew why he would shoot towards her.

Doctors told police they don’t believe Preston had been shot, but that the injuries to Prestons’ eyes were glass from the windshield.

Preston had slight bleeding from her eyes but said she still had her sight. Preston’s car had one round through the windshield and a hole through the driver’s side headrest.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this, you are asked to call the police.