LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital is getting more than $5.9 million from the recent Miracle Day where more than 40 Children’s Miracle Network hospital partners across the region came together to raise the money.

“We are grateful to each of our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital partners for their dedication in helping transform health care for the children of Arkansas and beyond,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

The following awards were presented:

Store Type Location Fundraising Total Walmart Walnut Ridge $13,529 Walmart Ozark $4,117 Walmart Paris $2,982 Walmart Supercenter Conway $31,083 Walmart Supercenter Cabot $29,471 Walmart Supercenter Mena $24,693 Walmart Neighborhood Market Paragould $15,349 Walmart Neighborhood Market Texarkana, Texas $6,890 Walmart Neighborhood Market Wake Village, Texas $6,881 Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center Bentonville $6,355 Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center Searcy $6,000 Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center Bentonville $2,172 Sam’s Club Fort Smith $38,192 Sam’s Club North Little Rock $16,903 Sam’s Club Fayetteville $15,950 Walmart Corporate Office Team Global Technology – Bentonville $57,824 Walmart Corporate Office Team Walmart Home Office – Bentonville $24,858 Walmart Corporate Office Team Sam’s Club Home Office – Bentonville $21,180 Ace Hardware Distribution Center Maumelle $98,837 Ace Hardware Greenwood $3,976 Ace Hardware Gentry 6,369% increase CEFCO Convenience Store Queen City, Texas $3,103 CEFCO Convenience Store Mount Pleasant, Texas 45% increase Club Carwash Fayetteville $1,604 COSTCO Little Rock $12,339 Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe Federal Little Rock $82,696 Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe Federal Pine Bluff 3,828% increase Dairy Queen Sheridan $7,701 Dairy Queen Little Rock 835% increase Game Stop Fort Smith $154 Great Clips Bentonville $486 IHOP Jonesboro $124 IHOP Fort Smith 780% increase JoAnn Rogers $711 Log A Load Drew County Chapter $105,500 Love’s Travel Stop Malvern $39,918 Love’s Travel Stop Vian, Oklahoma 250% increase Panda Express Rogers $27,572 Panda Express Siloam Springs 173% increase Phi Mu – Alpha Lambda Louisiana Tech University $36,958 Phi Mu – Alpha Rho University of Louisiana – Monroe 383% increase RE/MAX Real Estate Results Bentonville $14,430 RE/MAX Homefinders Jacksonville 236% increase

