LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital is getting more than $5.9 million from the recent Miracle Day where more than 40 Children’s Miracle Network hospital partners across the region came together to raise the money.
“We are grateful to each of our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital partners for their dedication in helping transform health care for the children of Arkansas and beyond,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”
The following awards were presented:
|Store Type
|Location
|Fundraising Total
|Walmart
|Walnut Ridge
|$13,529
|Walmart
|Ozark
|$4,117
|Walmart
|Paris
|$2,982
|Walmart Supercenter
|Conway
|$31,083
|Walmart Supercenter
|Cabot
|$29,471
|Walmart Supercenter
|Mena
|$24,693
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|Paragould
|$15,349
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|Texarkana, Texas
|$6,890
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|Wake Village, Texas
|$6,881
|Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center
|Bentonville
|$6,355
|Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center
|Searcy
|$6,000
|Walmart Dispatch/Transport Center
|Bentonville
|$2,172
|Sam’s Club
|Fort Smith
|$38,192
|Sam’s Club
|North Little Rock
|$16,903
|Sam’s Club
|Fayetteville
|$15,950
|Walmart Corporate Office Team
|Global Technology – Bentonville
|$57,824
|Walmart Corporate Office Team
|Walmart Home Office – Bentonville
|$24,858
|Walmart Corporate Office Team
|Sam’s Club Home Office – Bentonville
|$21,180
|Ace Hardware Distribution Center
|Maumelle
|$98,837
|Ace Hardware
|Greenwood
|$3,976
|Ace Hardware
|Gentry
|6,369% increase
|CEFCO Convenience Store
|Queen City, Texas
|$3,103
|CEFCO Convenience Store
|Mount Pleasant, Texas
|45% increase
|Club Carwash
|Fayetteville
|$1,604
|COSTCO
|Little Rock
|$12,339
|Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe Federal
|Little Rock
|$82,696
|Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe Federal
|Pine Bluff
|3,828% increase
|Dairy Queen
|Sheridan
|$7,701
|Dairy Queen
|Little Rock
|835% increase
|Game Stop
|Fort Smith
|$154
|Great Clips
|Bentonville
|$486
|IHOP
|Jonesboro
|$124
|IHOP
|Fort Smith
|780% increase
|JoAnn
|Rogers
|$711
|Log A Load
|Drew County Chapter
|$105,500
|Love’s Travel Stop
|Malvern
|$39,918
|Love’s Travel Stop
|Vian, Oklahoma
|250% increase
|Panda Express
|Rogers
|$27,572
|Panda Express
|Siloam Springs
|173% increase
|Phi Mu – Alpha Lambda
|Louisiana Tech University
|$36,958
|Phi Mu – Alpha Rho
|University of Louisiana – Monroe
|383% increase
|RE/MAX Real Estate Results
|Bentonville
|$14,430
|RE/MAX Homefinders
|Jacksonville
|236% increase
Program Partnership Recognition
|Cumulus Media Festival of Stars Radiothon
|$466,854
|KNWA Telethon
|$28,306
|iHeart Media, Miracles and Magic Radiothon
|$181,668
|EZ Spanish Media Radiothon
|$167,888
|Extra Life Top Gamer: Josh Rose
|$4,490
|Extra Life Top Team: Unhandled Expectations
|$5,905