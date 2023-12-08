LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Holiday shopping is in full swing, and the Arkansas Children’s Hospital is looking for some help from the community for its annual Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive.

Erica Phillips with the ACH joined KARK 4 Today with details on the upcoming event.

The Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive will provide children in the hospital with gifts for the holidays. There is an Amazon, Walmart and general wish list on the hospital’s website.

The event will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital locations in Little Rock, Springdale and Jonesboro from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see the full list of gifts, visit ARChildrens.org.