The annual Miracle Ball benefiting the Arkansas Children’s Hospital is this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it, especially if you are a Taylor Swift fan.

Sara Beth Hughes joined Arkansas Today with details on the upcoming event and what attendees can expect. The Miracle Ball is a gala that is held to raise money for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. It will be held Saturday, Dec. 9.

Swifties will also be in for a treat with an opportunity to see Taylor Swift live in concert on June 2, 2024. There will be an auction of four concert tickets to see the superstar in Lyon, France. The package will include a three-night stay at the Lyon Marriott Hotel Cite Internationale and a $5,000 gift card. The trip will be June 1-4, 2024.

There will be an auction at the event as well as online, which will end at 3 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the Taylor Swift tickets, bidders can also bid on a 2024 Chevy Blazer, items from Barbara/Jean, jewelry and more.

For more information on the event and bidding, visit MiracleBall.org.