LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Major changes are ahead for pediatric care in the Natural State as Arkansas Children’s plans its largest-ever expansion project.

Officials said Friday that the hospital group is planning an eight-year project requiring nearly $318 million to expand capacity at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale. Estimates are currently for 265,000 square feet of additions and 170,000 square feet of renovation.

The result will be expanded bed capacity, a transformation of in-patient and out-patient surgery, the addition of an ambulatory surgery center, redesigned clinical spaces and a more accessible campus, officials said.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock

Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Springdale

Arkansas Children’s president and CEO Marcy Doderer said a component of the expansion would be adding 100 new providers and 400 new team members as new programs are added.

Arkansas-based Polk Stanley Wilcox and Cromwell are the architects of record and Nabholz will serve as the construction manager for the project.

Officials said the hospitals had served 169,000 children in 2022.

Doderer shared a video of the expansion project at a series of town halls. It may be viewed at the Arkansas Children’s website.