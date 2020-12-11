Arkansas Children’s Hospital celebrates 52 years of the Holiday Card Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With the holidays in full swing, Susanne Brunner spoke with Brooke Hicks from Arkansas Children’s Hospital about this years Holiday Card Project, which is celebrating 52 years as an Arkansas tradition.
This years project is sponsored by Slim Chickens and features artwork from current and former patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. This year’s artists include 12 children who received care at the esteemed hospital, with Arkansas artist Ellen Hobgood, being the featured professional artist.
