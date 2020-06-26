Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary donates $1.5 million to support ACH programs and services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) Auxiliary donated $1.5 million to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to support programs, research initiatives, and emergency and trauma support services, including the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Photo credit: Aimee Shelby, 2019-2020 Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary President

“The ACH Auxiliary has provided support to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for more than 50 years,” said Aimee Shelby, 2019–2020 ACH Auxiliary president. “This year has been unprecedented and, although our spring fundraisers were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, small businesses, restaurants and the community helped us reach our fundraising goal. Now, more than ever, thank you to our donors, members and leadership for their incredible efforts to support the mission of making children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

Since 2011, the ACH Auxiliary has raised more than $1 million annually to support Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“Arkansas Children’s Hospital Auxiliary has more than five decades of history supporting the children in our state,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Because of their heroic work, incredible ability to fundraise and passionate volunteerism, the Auxiliary was able to seamlessly pivot during this global health crisis and deliver on their longstanding commitment to the more than 700,000 children in Arkansas.”

Founded in 1967, the ACH Auxiliary raises funds through annual initiatives, including the Holiday Card Project, Miracle Ball, Arkansas á la Carte, ACHievers, Playaway Gift Shop and the Race for a Healthier Tomorrow. The funds received by the ACH Auxiliary support programs and services, including child abuse and prevention services, emergency and trauma services, and the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

With nearly 550 members, the ACH Auxiliary has championed children for 53 years in the pursuit of a healthier tomorrow for children of Arkansas and beyond. If you would like more information about the ACH Auxiliary or would like to become a member, please visit archildrens.org/auxiliary.