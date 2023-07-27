LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been 70 years since the end of the Korean War, and Arkansas remembered the Natural State’s involvement with an Armistice Day ceremony Friday.

The event took place at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History and included a wreath laying at the Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Veterans, military, and state leaders spoke on the importance of remembrance, with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders noting the service was both a day of joy and sorrow, but vital to honoring those who fought.

One Korean War veteran said the acknowledgment was emotional.

“They’re giving a little bit of notice to those that have already served, and it’s a good notice,” Billy C. Vining said. “I thank them for that.”

Another added that the day was really about a brotherhood that’s still holding strong, one that’s visible in the scores of military members who flocked to the event.

“It’s just good fellowship,” Walter Rhodes said while showing off pictures and documents that commemorate his service. “Good contact and fellowship is really what it boils down to.”

Some 6,000 Arkansans fought in the Korean War, with 461 losing their lives overseas.