LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is teaming up with the ALS Association for a fund-raising effort bringing back the ice bucket challenge with a twist.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield president and CEO Curtis Barnett and ALS volunteer engagement director Faith Gonzales stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the challenge to help fight ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Called the CEO Soak, the goal is for CEOs to take the challenge to raise funds for the fight against ALS. Barnett has issued a challenge to other CEOs to take the plunge from 2 – 4 p.m. June 1 in North Little Rock.

Further information and donation opportunities may be found on the Arkansas CEO Soak website.