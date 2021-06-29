Arkansas blood supply hits emergency levels heading into holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute’s blood supply is hitting a critically low level heading into the July 4 holiday weekend.

The current blood supply hasn’t fully rebounded as hospital usage remains severely high. Last week’s hospital usage was almost 20% higher than expected levels, according to the blood institute.

Heading into the holiday weekend hospitals are preparing for higher numbers of car crashes and trauma-based injuries to increase.

The timing of this year’s holiday also means two days of blood collection will be lost, widening the gap between need and available supply.

Due to a nationwide blood shortage, a strained blood supply represents an even more dangerous situation than it did in years past.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives per donor.

While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.

Donors can find locations to donate at arkbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.