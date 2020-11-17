Arkansas Blood Institute says convalescent plasma need continues to increase with COVID-19 numbers rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Blood Institute has hit a milestone this week, by dispatching its 10,000th convalescent plasma unit, which shows just how critical the ongoing fight against COVID-19 is.
The Arkansas Blood Institute began collecting convalescent plasma back in early April when it showed promise in treating those with severe symptoms from COVID-19. It took three months for Arkansas Blood Institute to distribute its first thousand units of convalescent plasma. It took just a week to distribute the last thousand units.
The earlier in their care that seriously ill COVID-19 patients receive convalescent plasma, the more likely they will see a better outcome.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19, or who have tested positive for the antibodies, are eligible to give convalescent plasma. A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.
To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days, and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation. A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.
Arkansans can sign up for the convalescent plasma registry by calling 888-308-3924 or visiting arkbi.org/plasma.
Arkansas Blood Institute is now collecting convalescent plasma from donors at mobile blood drives without pre-registration, as schedules allow. To find a list of donor centers, visit arkbi.org.
