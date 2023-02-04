LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every year winter weather increases the need for blood donors. This year extra efforts are being made to bring in donors.

The Arkansas Blood Institute was at McCain Mall Saturday for an emergency recovery blood drive, in hopes of replenishing the supply needed by area hospitals.

Carvin Brown, Jr. from the Arkansas Blood Institute said that the need for blood has become critical.

“We are moving from a blood emergency into a critical need right now. So we are really pushing for everyone to come out and donate and support and get our blood supply back up to where it needs to be.”

All blood types are needed.

For more information about upcoming blood donation opportunities, visit Our Blood Institute online.