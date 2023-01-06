LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During National Blood Donor Month, The Arkansas Blood Institute and Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S, have partnered to host the first blood drive of the year.

Every blood donation goes to save the lives of up to three people. For these select drives with C.O.P.S, Arkansas Blood Institute will also donate $10 to the organization, heading to provide resources for families of police officer who died in service.

Lindsey Beaver, Director of Donor Recruitment for Arkansas Blood Institute and Mary Carmikle, President of C.O.P.S. Arkansas appeared on KARK News at 12:30 to share more and encourage Arkansans to donate. Every donor also receives a Bleed Blue Blood Drive T-shirt.

The drives will be hosted:

Friday, Jan. 6: Vilonia Fire Dept. Noon to 5pm

Saturday, Jan. 7: Little Rock Park Plaza Mall 10am to 3pm

Monday, Jan. 9: Conway Expo Center 9am to 3pm

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Maumelle Jess Odom Community Center 9am to 3pm

Friday, Jan. 13: North Little Rock Justice Center 8am to 2pm