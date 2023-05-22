LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Black Mayors Association is taking advantage of a major grant to fight flooding in communities across the state’s southern half.

ABMA President and Lewisville Mayor Ethan N. Dunbar spoke with KARK 4 News about the organization and its plans for the regional watershed. The ABMA recently received a $95.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for a first-of-its-kind investment in rural communities.

On Monday the ABMA will announce its final selection of project planning consultants for the urban watershed improvements. The project has targeted 14 areas for improvement in the Natural State.

The 14 targeted areas have seen flooding in the past. The watershed projects will support flood mitigation during times of high rainfall, stormwater runoff and flash flooding.

Additional information may be found on the program website at ABMAWatershedProject.com.