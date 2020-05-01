Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation announces COVID-19 mini-grants foundation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation (ABHOF), in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health – Office of Health Equity (ADH), announced the launch of the ABHOF Foundation COVID-19 Relief Initiative. Under this new initiative, the ABHOF Foundation will begin accepting applications for mini-grants from organizations serving black and other underserved communities throughout Arkansas. ABHOF has committed $25,000 to the effort and is seeking to raise an additional $25,000 in private funds during the month of May. These funds would provide additional mini-grants to organizations through the second round of awards.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation (ABHOF), in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health – Office of Health Equity (ADH), announced the launch of the ABHOF Foundation COVID-19 Relief Initiative. Under this new initiative, the ABHOF Foundation will begin accepting applications for mini-grants from organizations serving black and other underserved communities throughout Arkansas. ABHOF has committed $25,000 to the effort and is seeking to raise an additional $25,000 in private funds during the month of May. These funds would provide additional mini-grants to organizations through the second round of awards.

The Foundation’s initiative will provide mini-grants, up to $1,000, to Arkansas-based organizations serving minority communities and working to address COVID-19 related issues in the following ways:

Food insecurity

Housing

Household finance relief

Physical and mental health care

Education of children and families

Qualified groups and organizations may apply for these grants by visiting arblackhalloffame.org.