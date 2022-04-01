LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The roller coaster of gas prices has sparked an interest in a different way to drive: electric vehicles that run off a charge.

But with new numbers released on who’s driving electric, it’s going to take a lot for Arkansas to favor a plug over a pump.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the total amount of electric vehicles registered in the Natural State has gone up over time, but EVs are still one of the least common categories on the road.

“From that 2.8 million total [of registered cars], 2,000 of those are fully electric vehicles,” explained Scott Hardin with the DFA. In terms of hybrids, there are 23,000.

It’s an area of growth Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson would like to see more of. In his State of the State address earlier this year, Hutchinson challenged Arkansas to become a leader in “next-gen” transportation, including electric and autonomous vehicles. Along with an interest in the two latest EV businesses in the state, Envirotech and Canoo, electric cars are a hot topic of discussion.

But although sales of sustainable vehicles are seeing a spike, it’s still not as popular as the number one way to drive.

“There are 85,000 people currently driving a Chevy Silverado in Arkansas,” said Hardin. “That’s 3% of the vehicles in Arkansas.”

Hardin believes Arkansas will see a growth in EV registration as more car brands release affordable models, a hope current electric drivers share.

Gary Berger is the founder of the Tesla Owners’ Club of Arkansas and a proponent of driving electric.

“Our charter is to advance sustainable transportation in the state of Arkansas,” said Berger. “It’s the right thing to do and it’s definitely the future.”

He said 2,000 registered EVs seems like a low number based on what he’s seen; on the club’s Facebook page alone, over 800 supporters are following his posts. But he’s also optimistic that the numbers will grow, with more choosing to plug in their cars than fill them up.

“It’s definitely growing and growing quickly,” Berger explained.