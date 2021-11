LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The eight-day celebration of Chanukah has begun.

In central Arkansas, the annual public lighting of the state’s largest menorah took place in west Little Rock.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined rabbi Pinchus Ciment, director of Lubavitch of Arkansas, members of the Jewish community and others for the ceremony.

Traditional Chanukah fried potato pancakes, or latkes, and doughnuts were served.