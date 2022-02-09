LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ever since Arkansas beat Auburn Tuesday night the sale of Arkansas basketball shirts has been booming.

“Our business always does well when the local sports teams do well,” said Rock City Outfitters Owner Ryan Ritchie. “Going into overtime we were already texting back and forth shirt ideas if we did win cause that’s the way we think.”

Rock City Outfitters has been around for 12 years, constantly coming up with new and fun shirt ideas for all things Arkansas.

“Obviously the one that is getting the most attention right now is ‘Welcome to the Palace’ and just showing Bud Walton and all of its glory,” Ritchie said. “We’re printing every single day so they’re getting re-stocked, but the excitement is still there.”

Ritchie doesn’t have an exact amount that he’s sold since the win, however, there have been Arkansas basketball shirts that have already sold out in certain sizes.

“We always have ideas on the docket ready to go, in fact we have a new shirt specifically from this game. So hopefully we’ll have it out either today or tomorrow,” Ritchie said.

When asked if he had a tease ready for the new shirt, Ritchie said, “It’s not going to be for everybody. Hahaha.”

Needless to say, when the Hogs win, everyone in the natural state wins.