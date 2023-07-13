CONWAY, Ark. – A new Mexican restaurant is set to serve Conway a limited menu with familiar items.

The founders of Tacos 4 Life opened Dōblé Mexican Cafe in the previous Dave Ward Drive location the second-original Tacos 4 Life in Conway.

Restaurant owners Austin and Ashton Samuelson said the new restaurant is set to offer a fast-casual setting and a menu with eight core items that still provide the same quality that Tacos 4 Life customers know.

“We’re going to shake things up for our local food lovers by offering a fun, new menu with flavorful Mexican-style dishes all with the same core mission of fighting world hunger,” co-founder and CEO Austin Samuelson said. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Dōblé Mexican Cafe as we build on Tacos 4 Life’s success of more than 30 million meals donated.”

On Saturday, July 22, Dōblé Mexican Cafe guests will receive special offer of “Buy 2 Meals, Get 2 Meals, Provide 4 Meals” where customers can receive two free entrée coupons that are valid until Aug. 22 after purchasing two meals.

The founders said one of the missions of Tacos 4 Life, and now their partners, is to provide guests with the opportunity to feed starving children while enjoying their own meal through its Meal4Meal Program.

With this new concept, they hope to continue that effort with a new approach.

“Dōblé is ideal for smaller communities that want an affordable and fast option for high-quality Mexican food, while still having a mission of feeding children around the world,” Samuelson said.

Tacos 4 Life began in Conway in 2014 and now has 25 locations, including restaurants in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas.