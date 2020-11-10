Arkansas Attorney General urges hunters not to test their luck over a trophy buck

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging hunters to follow regulations and use the guidebooks and other resources; even though many of our activities have changed in 2020.

Arkansas is still a hunter’s paradise, and according to Arkansas law, all hunters are required to carry a valid Arkansas hunting license while hunting and must check all harvested deer within 12 hours.

“Hunting in Arkansas is deeply rooted in our culture, tourism, and family traditions,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans are well-aware of the importance of hunting safely, responsibly, and legally because they are conservationists dedicated to passing on our great traditions to the next generation. I am deeply grateful for the many Wildlife Officers committed to preserving the resources of the Natural State for future generations.”

• Arkansas hunters and anglers 16 years or older are required to purchase a hunting or fishing license. A license can be purchased online through the AGFC smartphone app, agfc.com, or over the phone at 501-223-6300, at participating sporting goods stores, nature centers, and at AGFC offices.

• Arkansas hunters and anglers can carry a digital copy of their hunting and fishing licenses using the AGFC smartphone app. The digital copy also may be carried on their phone as a screenshot of the license image or as an image saved in their phones’ files. They may also carry their license as a paper copy or even a reloadable plastic card to show proof of purchase.

• Arkansas hunters are required to check harvested deer within 12 hours, either by the AGFC app, agfc.com, or by phone at 877-731-5627.

• Anyone born after 1968 must complete a hunter education course to hunt in Arkansas, which can be completed via instructor or online. Children under 16 may hunt without hunter education as long as they are under the direct supervision of someone who is 21 years or older.

For more information on hunting safely and legally visit www.agfc.com.

