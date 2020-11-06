Arkansas Attorney General going after funeral home scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is going after scammers who are targetting funeral homes.

Scam artists are now posing as family members of the deceased and calling Funeral Homes seeking out social security numbers under the guise of trying to complete end-of-life arrangements for “a beloved family member”.

“Scam artists have taken their skills to a new low by targeting families and businesses dealing with the heart-wrenching loss of our loved ones and causing long-term problems for the family and finances,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I urge any funeral homes receiving calls demanding social security or personal information to hang up the phone and call my office immediately.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips to help consumers and businesses avoid social security scams:

• Establish policies and procedures. Protect consumer information and prevent consumer data breaches.

• Train your staff. Make sure all employees know your office’s policy about consumer privacy protection and safeguards when it comes to purchasing supplies, receiving goods, and invoicing.

• Verify to clarify. Be wary of anybody who calls out of the blue claiming to be your regular supplier or client. Ask the caller to verify the account number or contact your supplier or client independently to confirm the authenticity of the information offered.

• Consider adopting a policy where the company does not provide personal information over the phone without prior authorization

• Be skeptical of any phone call requesting personal information, such as social security numbers, and verify the identity of the caller

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.

