LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The arts in the Natural State is about to get a huge boost.

The Arkansas Arts Council announced Tuesday that it would be receiving an annual state partnership grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for $821,300.

This is the largest NEA grant the Arkansas Arts Council has ever received. The funding will be used to support arts programming and services across Arkansas.

“The Arkansas Arts Council’s main mission is to provide funding and support for the arts community for the whole state,” Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism interim secretary Shea Lewis said. “This partnership between the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts proves that the arts community is thriving in Arkansas, and we’re proud to support it.”

The Arkansas Arts Council administers both federal and state funds to provide financial aid and state arts grants for programs and services benefiting Arkansas organizations, schools and artists.

The award will fund Arts in Education grants that help schools.

It will also help arts organizations provide artist residencies to benefit pre-K-12 students through in-school, after-school and summer programs.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Arkansas Arts Council to make a difference in the arts,” Arkansas Heritage director Jimmy Bryant said.