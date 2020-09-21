Arkansas Arts Center moves forward with expansion despite pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, the Arkansas Arts Center is moving forward with its expansion.

Today, the center leaders came together virtually to celebrate the transformation and outline plans for the future.

The new facility in MacArthur Park will include an all-glass center designed for special events and socializing, a courtyard entrance, and dramatic architecture.

While there have been some unexpected impacts due to the pandemic, construction is on budget and on schedule.

Thanks in part to donors helping raise over $122 million. The arts center is set to open in 2022.

