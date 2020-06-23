Arkansas Arts Center making budget cuts due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The COVID pandemic and construction of a new building is making the Arkansas Arts Center tighten their belts.

The board of trustees approved what they call a “bare bones” 5 million dollar budget.

In-person classes and programming in their temporary-facility in Riverdale were ended because of the pandemic. CFO Laine Harbor said that cost the facility over $400,000.

Cuts include: fewer live children’s theater productions, less use of a gallery-on-wheels, and cutting the marketing and promotions budget.

The center’s new fiscal year starts on July 21.