Arkansas Arts Center making budget cuts due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The COVID pandemic and construction of a new building is making the Arkansas Arts Center tighten their belts.  

The board of trustees approved what they call a “bare bones” 5 million dollar budget. 

In-person classes and programming in their temporary-facility in Riverdale were ended because of the pandemic.  CFO Laine Harbor said that cost the facility over $400,000. 

Cuts include: fewer live children’s theater productions, less use of a gallery-on-wheels, and cutting the marketing and promotions budget.

The center’s new fiscal year starts on July 21.

