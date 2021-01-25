Arkansas Arts Center becomes Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Arts Center is now the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA).

AMFA leaders announced the new brand Monday.

During the unveiling of the new brand, officials announced the capital campaign supporting the construction of its new museum building raised $135,944,426, which surpassed its previous goal of $128 million.

Officials say their new fundraising goal is $142 million.

The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, home to a renowned art collection, art school and performing arts experiences, will open in 2022.

The museum’s new website is arkmfa.org.

“AMFA is at a defining moment in its history,” AMFA Board of Trustees President Van Tilbury said. “Our new name reflects this monumental transformation. Welcome to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.”

AMFA officials say the institution’s new identity is both a promise for its future and a nod to the past.

The Museum of Fine Arts, which opened in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park in 1937, became the Arkansas Arts Center in 1959. The building underwent several renovations and additions in the latter half of the 20th century.

The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is currently under construction in MacArthur Park, a project that began in 2016.

The Art Deco façade from 1937, bearing the title “Museum of Fine Arts,” will be revealed as the north entrance of the new AFMA when it opens in 2022.

“The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will offer new opportunities for our community to experience the visual and performing arts,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “It also places Little Rock among the great cultural destinations of the New South – places like Dallas, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; Jackson, Miss.; and Bentonville, Ark.”

The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, designed by renowned architecture practice Studio Gang and landscape architecture firm SCAPE, is being realized through a capital campaign, Reimagining the Arkansas Arts Center: Campaign for our Cultural Future, led by Harriet and Warren Stephens.

“The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is a game-changer for our city and state, and the enthusiasm for the project has prompted us to think even bigger,” said Warren Stephens, AMFA Foundation Chair and Capital Campaign Co-Chair. “As we continue to build the endowment, this new fundraising goal will allow the museum to bring dynamic and diverse special exhibitions to Little Rock and offer our community and statewide audiences engaging arts experiences.”