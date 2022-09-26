LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Artists and vendors from across central Arkansas flocked to 7th Street Sunday afternoon for the 7th Street Mural Fest.

The festival was held in conjunction with Arkansas Peace Week which ran from September 18-25.

All of the murals that line the walls of 7th Street by the historic Whitewater Tavern have themes of justice and peace.

During the event, there was music, food trucks, artists and information booths.

According to Bob Estes of Arkansas Peace Week, the purpose of the event is to support peace and non-violence.

“We have a whole coalition of groups that support peace and nonviolence and ecology that are here today and coalesce around Arkansas Peace Week,” Estes said.

According to artist Tanya Hollifield, the fest is a celebration for artists that champion justice and peace.

“The artists wanted to have a celebration of working down here and doing all of this artwork for peace, and justice,” Hollifield explained.

The first mural painted on the walls of 7th Street for Arkansas Peace Week happened in 2015.

To learn more, check out ArkansasPeaceWeek.com.