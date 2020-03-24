Arkansas artists join forces to create ‘Artists Against COVID-19’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Due to the recent developments and COVID-19 related events and show cancellations that are impacting many independent musicians, a group of Arkansas artists has joined forces to launch Artists Against COVID-19. Artists Against COVID-19 will provide assistance to fellow artists in setting up their online shows for success, as well as promote their shows across various online platforms.

This is also an opportunity for artists who have lost significant income to stay updated on assistance and resources available to them at the federal, state and local levels on our website resources page. Nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, home health care, and hospital patients are currently isolated.

We are working to partner with medical residencies and facilities across Arkansas to set up and deliver live online streaming of Arkansas’s independent artists to them. “We are all facing tough times and we want to bring much-needed entertainment and release by connecting with people all over the world during this difficult time,” said Susan Erwin Prowse, owner of Big Red Dog Productions.

“Times are uncertain and can feel a bit scary right now. We as artists are coming together to virally and virtually counter-infect the world with love, light, joy, and peace through live online streaming of our music. “It’s our duty as artists to muse and heal,” said Anna Brazeal, owner of BlueMynx Publishing and Productions.

“We were born for this. We are the light. Now is the time, more than ever, to step up and let our music and art be the best medicine.”

More info can be found at the following links:

Website: www.artistsagainstcovid19.com

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/208319683575929

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/artistsagainstcovid19