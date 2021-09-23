Arkansas AMBER Alert activated for missing 7-year-old and 13-year-old from Malvern

MALVERN, Ark. – Police in Malvern are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Thursday morning.

Officers say Emmett Jace Scharnett was last seen around 10:40 a.m. He is believed to be with his 13-year-old sister Addyson Townsend.

Emmmet is described as a white boy with a light complexion with brown hair and brown eyes standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Addyson Townsend is described as a white girl with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Officers say the two are thought to be with Nicole Scharnett, who police say may be driving a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license 473ZPJ.

Nicole Scharnett is described as a white woman with a light complexion with brown hair and brown eyes standing 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of Emmett Jace Scharnett or Nicole Scharnett to call the Malvern Police Department at 501-332-3636.

