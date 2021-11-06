Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association holds Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Central Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning at Argenta Plaza.

The walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event called on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

There’s still time to help raise dollars for this cause.

In Arkansas alone, more than 58,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 93,000 family members and friends caring for them.

Visit alz.org/walk to learn more.