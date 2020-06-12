Arkansas Agriculture Department & Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas announce Homegrown by Heroes scholarship recipients for 2020

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) – Two students were named as recipients of the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship program sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

The following students were awarded $1,500 each for the fall 2020 semester:

· Taylor John Brandt, who attends the University of Arkansas

· Gavin Sparks, who plans to attend Mississippi State University

“It is an honor to award the Homegrown by Heroes scholarships to these talented students whose families have served our country in the military,” said Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward. “We appreciate our partnership with Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas who generously provides the funding for the scholarships.”

The Homegrown by Heroes academic scholarship program is open to military veterans, currently serving military personnel, their spouses, and children who are pursuing an agricultural or an agricultural-related degree. Funding for the scholarships is generously provided by Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Selection of scholarship recipients was based on academic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and family circumstances.

The Homegrown by Heroes scholarship is affiliated with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Homegrown by Heroes program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-grown and produced. Learn more about the Homegrown by Heroes program, and identifying products grown or made by military veterans at http://www.arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

With more than $3.7 billion in assets, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Midsouth, and Farm Credit of Western Arkansas support rural communities and agriculture across Arkansas with reliable, consistent credit and financial services today and tomorrow. In Arkansas, Farm Credit associations are owned by the more than 11,000 customer-owners they serve. Through the cooperative structure, customer-owners have a voice and vote in the associations’ governance. Members also share in the cooperatives’ financial success through cooperative returns which total more than $243 million since 1997.