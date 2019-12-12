Arkansas AG warns of prowling con artists while holiday shopping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the holiday shopping season continues, the Arkansas Attorney General wants shoppers to be cautious of prowling scam artists.

AG Leslie Rutledge said every Christmas season Arkansans experience some form of fraud. It can be anything from a con artist stealing your account number to not upholding the terms of a sales agreement. She suggests the following tips for keeping yourself safe while online shopping:

Look for the lock icon on the web browser’s status bar and look for the abbreviation “https” in the web address to be sure the website is secure.

Pay by credit card, which is the most secure payment method.

Keep personal information private. Do not give any addresses, telephone numbers, social security numbers or bank account numbers unless you know who is collecting the information.

When buying gifts from an online auction, be cautious. Understand how it works and verify if the seller is legit.

For more information about consumer-related issues or if you believe you have fallen victim to a con artist, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.