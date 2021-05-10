Arkansas AG warns con artists will attack after storms hit the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans to be on the lookout for con artists after much of the state has been impacted by storms.

The attorney general noted many Arkansans want to help their neighbors clean up after a storm, but con artists may take an opportunity to take advantage of a vulnerable moment.

“Arkansas is just one big small town, and I will go after those who take advantage of our loved ones,” said Attorney General Rutledge.

In a statement, Rutledge had the following tips to ensure Arkansans hire a reputable contractor to complete home repairs:

Beware of door-to-door solicitors selling home repair work. Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify that the contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.

Avoid any home repair solicitor who asks for payment upfront or will not give you a written contract.

Get at least three written estimates.

Get at least three references from a contractor or professional.

Check with the Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has a complaint history.

Get a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand and quantity of materials to be used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract.

Avoid paying for the entire job upfront. Never make the final payment until you have an opportunity to inspect the work.

All contracts resulting from a home-solicitation sale generally must include a buyer’s right to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed.

Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing.

A contractor cannot promise your insurance company will cover the work done. Verify your insurance coverage and authorized contractors before you agree to pay for repairs.

For more information and tips to avoid scams, contact the ArkansasAG.gov.