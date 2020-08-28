Arkansas AG posts numerous photos appearing to not wear face covering or being socially distant during RNC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General and Gubernatorial candidate Leslie Rutledge took center aim during the Governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Rutledge attended the Republican National Convention and posted 11 photos of herself to social media. It appears, in none of the photos, Rutledge was wearing a face covering or practicing social distancing.

The convention was held Thursday night at The White House where President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of more than 1,000 supporters.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday during his daily COVID-19 briefing that everyone needs to continue to be disciplined during the health pandemic.

“I don’t know all the circumstances of that event. I know that when I went to The White House, I had to get a test done and so hopefully those types of precautions were taken. It is important to set the right example,” says Governor Hutchinson.

The Governor says he’s been with the Attorney General several times and she has always been setting the right example by wearing a mask.

“It’s important to wear a mask and that’s what Doctor Romero [Arkansas Department of Health] was certainly advocating we need to continue to do and lead in that. That is the tool we have. If we don’t have that, then all of a sudden we’re having to put restrictions on economic activity, on schools, it has all kinds of consequences,” says Governor Hutchinson.

Rutledge released the following statement:

“I was honored to be invited to the White House by President Trump for his acceptance speech and enjoyed visiting with numerous friends and colleagues including Cabinet members, U.S. Senators and Representatives, governors and civic leaders. I followed the guidelines regarding masks for each venue.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

The Arkansas Department of Health says it may not be necessary for anyone at the RNC to self-quarantine if The White House had strict guidelines for those participating in the convention.

