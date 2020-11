EAST END, Ark. – It’s called the most wonderful time of the year, but not everyone is in the holiday spirit. An East End Christmas display was vandalized when thieves stole electrical equipment from a park. Now, lights and decorations are left dark awaiting a Christmas miracle.

With Thanksgiving checked off the list, Arkansans are preparing for the most magical time of the year – complete with light displays and a field of decorations. At “The Crossing at Angel Court”, groups and families are able to add their own touch to a massive display of good cheer. “Each one of these displays is put up by a different individual,” said Julie Mayberry, director of The Crossing.