Arkansans to honor Justice Ginsburg with online vigil

FILE – In this April 3, 1993, file photo, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses in her office at U.S. District Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today at 3:00pm, Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas and Moms Demand Action – AR hosted an online vigil to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg, a champion for civil rights and gender equality, inspired many central Arkansans. Several leading women attorneys and a judge-elect reflected on what her words and decisions have meant to lives and their careers.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg is one of the women, perhaps the chief woman, whom we can thank for changing the law and changing the position women held in society,” said Bowen School of Law professor emeritus Lynn Foster. “If you did not live then, you can’t know what it was like for women’s rights to be subject to those of men in so many different ways.

“Because of who [Justice Ginsburg] was, I’m able to be who I am,” said attorney and candidate for Arkansas House District 32 Ashley Hudson. When she was promoted in her law firm, “I got an email that said I was a partner, and I cried. I was so overwhelmed by the notion that a woman who had taken maternity leave four times, who had the gall to have four children and practice law, had been made partner in a law firm … I was standing on the shoulders of giants, like Justice Ginsburg.”

Judge-elect Tjuana Byrd reflected on Justice Ginsburg’s quote, When I’m sometimes asked when there will be enough women on the Supreme Court, and when I say when there are nine, people are shocked. “To assert that the court looks like it’s supposed to look when there are nine women there,” said Byrd. “How bold is that? In that boldness, she answered the challenge she knew would come: Well, we’ve looked at nine men there, and no one had a thing to say.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who held open a Supreme Court seat for over a year in 2016 to prevent Barack Obama from filling it, has already declared he will bring Trump’s nomination to the floor for a vote. Indivisible LRCA members and voters will insist that Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman follow Leader McConnell’s exact 2016 playbook — and wait until after inauguration to hold a vote on a Supreme Court nominee.

Volunteers also plan to honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy by mobilizing voters who care about equity and justice to vote in the upcoming election.

“An awful danger lies ahead of us this November, the danger that during the next few years the rule of law and our democracy will be even further diminished,” said Foster. “To paraphrase a well known quotation Justice Ginsburg used, there are plenty of our brethren who can’t wait to place their feet on our necks again, and not just our necks, but also the necks of those who are not white, who are not Christians, who are LGBTQ, who are different. Justice Ginsburg knew there’s still plenty of work to be done, to get those feet off of everyones’ necks, and to keep them off.”

Indivisible LRCA is contacting central Arkansas voters by sending 20,000 mailers, postcards, door hangers, calls and texts over the next six weeks. These materials contain early voting information, ballot information, and reminders about voting dates and times. When everyone votes, citizens will elect a government that represents ALL Arkansans.

To find out how to get involved, please go to VIPVoter.org.