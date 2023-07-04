LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fourth of July is one of the most patriotic days of the year. A day when we celebrate becoming America and Americans. But while some people are born U.S. citizens others choose it.

Becoming an American requires years of living in the country with a clean record and the need to pass two tests: an English language plus American history, geography, and civics exam. The latter is a 10-question quiz that draws from 100 questions. Someone attempting to take needs to get at least six questions correct.

On Independence Day, our station asked people celebrating the holiday a few of those questions. People saw the most success with questions regarding modern politics and geography questions, but questions concerning history or the Constitution were a struggle. Test your knowledge here.

The facts the majority of Americans take for granted are the difference between becoming an American and being denied citizenship for some people. People like LinZhou Chen in Searcy.

“If I become an American citizen the Chinese government cancel (my citizenship),” she explained.

LinZhou, her husband, and her children moved to Arkansas 10 years ago, and last month she passed her citizenship test. It required study, good behavior, and waiting years to apply which she says was the toughest part.

She says it will be all worth it on July 19 when she takes the oath of allegiance in Memphis.

“I like America. America is a free country,” LinZhou Chen said.

Freedom to the LinZhou means being able to praise God in Church or have equal access to health care, things her home country doesn’t have.

“I’ve met a lot of real people of faith here that I haven’t met before,” LinZhou said. “We are very moved that the U.S. government treats everyone equally in terms of medical insurance because everyone gets the greatest respect and dignity in front of life. This is really unimaginable in the country I used to live in.”

For her son, Hao Chen, becoming an American will open new opportunities, like college scholarships only citizens can apply for.

“I’m really proud of my parents because when we moved here, my entire family we had nothing, we had to build it from the first step up,” Hao Chen said.

“During the epidemic, I saw the food distributed by the U.S. government to ordinary people, and the government provided free breakfast and lunch to schools for three years. I think this is a respect of the government for the people,” LinZhou said.

From gaining friends to building a successful restaurant, these are things they say anyone can achieve in the land of opportunity.

“America is very wonderful. It’s number one in the world,” LinZhou said.