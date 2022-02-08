LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lot has increased in people’s lives since the pandemic began – uncertainty, extra time at home, and interest in the night sky.

Michael Borelli is an amateur astronomer and retired UAMS professor. He’s a part of the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society in Bigelow, which has seen an uptick in new members.

“Our membership went from 70 to at one point 105 people,” Borelli said. ““And you can see it across the country, where more people are buying telescopes and binoculars and things like that and getting out to see it. I think because they’re home and looking for hobbies and things to do, and astronomy is a good family thing to do.”

The range of people who are getting out to look up at the night sky applies to all ages.

“It’s nice, especially with young children, to see their eyes go wide with the rings of Saturn or they see a galaxy for the first time,” Borelli said.

More time at home during the pandemic allowed people to explore new hobbies like astronomy. For some, it heightened a search for self-understanding in the sky.

Michelle Rhodes is an astrologer in Little Rock. She believes planetary activity and star alignment influence lives.

“When I started, it was beginning to grow and gain momentum, I think for the same reason I was interested – that people wanted answers and validation for their experience, and when there’s so much going on in the world that we don’t have control over, sometimes the only thing we have control is studying ourselves and learning ourselves,” Rhodes said.

“I believe we’re strongly affected, even if it’s just a magnetic pull or energy that moves from a physics standpoint,” Rhodes continues. “Either way, I’ve noticed impacts of planetary movements in my own life, and I’ve noticed them in other people’s lives.”

The interest in those impacts has been beneficial to small businesses.

Anna Guinee sells handmade jewelry and has been successful in making lunar new year and sun sign earrings, starting with Capricorn.

“I did ask people, how do we like the constellation designs and what are your signs? And people were really responsive to sharing what their signs are. So, I think there are people out there who do want to see their signs and buy pieces that refer to their signs,” Guinee said. “Whether you really believe in astrology or just have fun with it, I think it’s a good lens to approach yourself.”

According to a 2018 Pew research study, 30 percent of people believe in astrology. For Anna, she thinks it’s a different perspective to approach things.