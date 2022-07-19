BRYANT, Ark. – The Mega Millions Jackpot released the winning lottery ticket numbers Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions Jackpot jumped to $555 million, with a cash value of around $317 million.

If the Jackpot hit tonight, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Million history, at $555 million.

In the last month, three Central Arkansas people won $1 million dollars from their lottery tickets.

One woman won from the ticket she purchased from the Road Runner in Bryant.

One cashier working said when the lottery gets that high, the $2 tickets sell so fast it is hard to keep track of how many they sell per hour.

“It’s rare that someone’s just going to come in and get one ticket. it’s like 20, they want to repeat them, they want to play this game, and I mean if they got $3 left over, they are like well let me get one more,” said cashier, Chad Hadley.

But one customer said he doesn’t like to put all of his eggs in one basket.

“I have a habit of trying to buy them at different places. I always look for new places. It’s just a quirk of mine, some places I might have better luck,” stated customer, Butch Lomax.

Lomax said he has bought lottery tickets for as long as he can remember.

“It’s entertainment for me. I buy one each, it’s $4, it’s cheaper than going to a movie, and I have fun thinking I have money in my pocket,” said Lomax.

Lomax said it is about time and Arkansan won the whole Jackpot.

“I been praying it will be me … in Arkansas but me in particular,” stated Lomax.

The workers at Road Runner believe the same.

“With them buying so many tickets, somebody’s got to win,” said cashier Chad Hadley.