LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The excitement of a new school year ahead buzzed through Park Plaza Mall as Arkansans went to shop on tax free weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the Fuell Family was at Park Plaza mall preparing to send their kids to 7th and 8th grade.

“When you spend 3 or 4 hundreds dollar in the store, you’re saving 30 to 50 dollars right there,” Melissa Fuell said.

With inflation and costs that continue to rise, they were one of many families who got out to shop tax free.

“We’ve already got her fall wardrobe knocked out and ready to go and same for him, so no worries. Clothes and school supplies are good to go,” Melissa Fuell said.

Not only is grade school about to begin, but also colleges across the state. Tuition aside, college brings about a great expense.

Johnny Toma, a recent high school graduate, is preparing to start college in a few short weeks.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on getting my textbooks I plan on buying a lot of them tonight with the tax free weekend, and now we’re just spending the last couple weeks getting prepared for college,” Toma said.

Toma is not only buying textbooks, but more clothing as one unfortunate circumstance left his closet empty.

“My airline lost my luggage, it had a bunch of stuff I bought from Forever 21 and h &m here so then I came back to kind of restock on everything I lost,” Toma said.

He noted that costs can pile up, so tax free weekend is helping him in many ways.

“I came here on a budget and being able to pay for everything tax free has really helped a lot,” Toma said.

Both Toma and the Fuell Family are now feeling better prepared for the school year.

“There is no way to cut corners hardly anymore, especially when you’re trying to dress your kids nice, so this definitely makes an impact on your budget, when you’re trying to buy not only this but the school supplies we’ve bought this weekend,” Jerald Fuell said.