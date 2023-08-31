LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families share their stories of loss as a community comes together to bridge the gap, to bring awareness for Overdose Awareness Day.

Many across the nation wearing purple today, as families, friends, and those in recovery joined to honor those lives lost.

They honor those lives through banners hung on the Clinton Presidential Bridge in Little Rock.

“We are losing 300 people nationwide, that’s the reality,” Bruce Guthrie said.

Guthrie lost his son less than two years ago, to fentanyl poisoning.

“I just miss him,” Guthrie said.

He is a part of the sea of purple of other family members who came together for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Among the group is the Woodson family who lost their son, Ryan, a few years ago, putting his face on a banner just a couple of months after his passing.

“He really wanted to help people in recovery and that was his goal was to be a recovery, drug counselor,” Sharon Woodson, his mother, said.

The Woodson’s said their son was very vocal about getting help with his addiction to opioids and the last lunch Bruce got to share with his son, he will cherish forever.

“I told him, if I could switch places with you I would, and I meant it,” Bruce said.

As they walked as a group towards the bridge, they knew when the sky lit up purple, they were not alone.

“Now when I see the banners going all around the country, I zoom in and it’s just such a comfort that he’s making a difference all over the United States,” Sharon Woodson stated.

For more information about National Recovery Month, visit Samhsa.gov.