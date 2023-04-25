LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has already been a busy week for people on the front lines helping victims of violent crime in Arkansas.

Some of those Arkansans were recognized Tuesday for their hard work as part of National Crime Victims Week.

People who work every day in the trenches including volunteers, advocates and prosecutors were honored. For them, it’s more than just a job.

“I believe for many of them it’s a calling for many of them,” Michelle Cline with the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault said. “They do their jobs because they love the people, and they love helping those in need.”

Events will continue throughout the week and with a candlelight vigil Thursday evening.