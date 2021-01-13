Arkansans react to impeachment of Pres. Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tonight people are expressing their opinions, and there are people on both sides of this impeachment process.

Some people did not want to go on camera, but said they felt like this was a waste of time because of the amount of time President Trump has left in office.

Brittney Thomas says she’s for the impeachment, despite the time left in office, anyone in that position needs to be held accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile Johnny Stone says you can’t impeach a man over free speech, and that the country can’t have unity after the way some Democrats have treated the president.

“The man’s got seven days left in office and they’re doing it just so they can get him not to run in 2024.” said Johnny Stone.

“If there are no consequences, or if there are no rules set in place, no boundaries set in place, I don’t believe that it’s going to help future presidents,” said Brittney Thomas.