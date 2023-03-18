LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans erupted in cheers after the Hogs defeated the National Champions, The Kansas Jayhawks.

It was a nail-biter as Kansas and Arkansas fans made their way into Brewski’s with one thing on their mind, making it to the Sweet Sixteen.

After tip-off, Kansas took the lead moving into halftime.

“Mainly keep the pressure on …. keep doing what y’all have been doing,” Kansas fan Kolin Myers said.

Not long after, the Hogs started to pick up the momentum, tying up the game.

“I did not see this coming, I didn’t think we could do this because we cannot make shots from the outside, so seeing our guys it’s been an all-just game, seeing Devo give 100% …. it’s amazing,” Hog fan Deidrick Bennett said.

“Arkansas has definitely stepped up, they have rebounded the ball much better, play a lot more competitive, the Hawks just have to dig in and they have just got to get things going on offense and get control of the game, we will be okay,” Kansas fan Jeff Olson said.

As people anxiously watched the game, and the Hogs and Jayhawks went back and forth, the Hogs pulled out the win.

“It’s upsetting we should’ve won the game, but Kansas didn’t execute,” Myers said.

“When Devonte got eliminated fouling out, I thought we were done, but the fact that we just beat the defending champions from last year gives me a lot of hope, it gives me a lot of hope that we can go all the way this year,” Hog fan Nick Yarbrough said.