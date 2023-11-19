LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For a sixth week, protestors gathered in Little Rock to express concern over the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The Stop the Violence March for Palestine took place near the Clinton Center.

The Hamas surprise attack took place on Oct. 7, leaving hundreds of Israelis dead and resulting in a number of hostages.

Since then, Israel has put Gaza under siege with heavy bombardment.

At last report, the Associated Press said there was a hasty evacuation of a key Gaza hospital Saturday as Israeli soldiers continue their pursuit of Hamas militants.