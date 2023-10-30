NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Trick-or-treaters will soon be going door to door hoping to rack up the sweet treats, but they’ll be doing it in some pretty cold temperatures.

Monday was the most wonderful time of fear as Halloween-goers like Erik Thompson are getting their last-minute items for the holiday.

“We were thinking about being the Wizard of Oz characters,” Thompson said. “My mother’s going to be Dorothy, he was going to be Toto, and I was going to be the Scarecrow.”

With it expected to be chilly, Thompson said he is wearing a costume that fits the temperatures.

“I got thermals I put on, and Scarecrow, being that character, I can go get some hay and put some hay in my clothes,” Thompson said.

At Party City in North Little Rock, costumes have been flying off the shelves, and store manager Josh Purvis said the weather has actually helped them out.

“It can be kind of hot this time of year and a lot of people don’t like dressing up or anything, so I think the cold weather might help a little bit because some of these costumes are kind of warm,” Purvis said.

Purvis said they’ve got costumes for everyone, including those trying to bundle up.

“We have a lot of the big blow-up jumpsuit things like a dinosaur, the funny one that looks like the alien is holding you, those are big and thick,” he said. “Those are going to keep you warm throughout the Halloween night for sure tonight when the low is in the 30s.”

Thompson said he doesn’t think people will skip out on sweet treats, even with frightful temperatures.

“Kids don’t care if it’s cold or not, if they want candy, they want candy,” Thompson said.