LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans will be heading to Texarkana in mid-February for a half marathon like no other.

Michelle Rupp stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the “Run the Line Half Marathon” for two and four-person relays.

Rupp said this is a major fundraiser for Partnership for the Pathway in Texarkana, with the race starting in Texarkana, Texas, and then crossing the state line into Texarkana, Arkansas.

The event is Sunday, Feb. 19, and begins at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Run the Line event page.