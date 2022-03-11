LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With snow coming down across central Arkansas, the changes that winter weather can bring in an instant can be the biggest concern.

The Arkansas Storm Team is seeing a possible one to two inches expected through the evening in central Arkansas.

Snow has already left northwest Arkansas, with the winter weather advisory having already been canceled

Accumulation has been picking up on the roadways, with iDriveArkansas reporting no ice, but instead seeing slush on roadways. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s overnight.

Keep track of how things are looking on the Arkansas Weather Watchers take to the streets

Road crews have been out on the roads today in preparation for the winter weather.

Electrical crews are also on standby if the winter weather leads to outages.

Poweroutage.us is reporting 3,102 outages statewide.