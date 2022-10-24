LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the current Powerball jackpot at $625 million, Arkansans are hoping they will be the lucky winner. Although the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, that’s not stopping faithful players from dreaming big.

Empress Cyncha says she has been playing the Powerball for 13 years and although she hasn’t won yet, she still has hope.

“I’m just the type of person who believes if you don’t play you don’t win,” said Cyncha.

Chncha says she already has her sights set on Hawaii if the numbers go in her favor.

Kenny Bryant says he has been a part of the Powerball since tickets went on sale in 2009 in Arkansas. He adds that if he did win the over half a billion-dollar prize, he would be shocked.

“For one thing it would probably take me days or months to get over it,” said Bryant.

Although the odds of winning are low , Clarence Miller believes as long as he has a chance, he can still win because for him it’s more than just a game.

“I would get me some more life insurance.” Miller adds, “I have 4 beautiful children and they’re older teenagers and they’re getting up behind me.”

Taking care of others with the life changing prize is also something Bryant says he would do.

“We would probably do some charity and scholarships and help a lot of folks out,” said Bryant.